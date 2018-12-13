‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, December 12: Reese Kisses Taylor, Brooke & Hope Disagree

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, December 12 features Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) who told Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) that he would be there for her. It turns out that Reese and Dr. Lisa Burr (Caryn West) are consulting on a patient together. He happened to walk by after Lisa had left the room.

Reese Buckingham Kissed A Vulnerable Taylor

Reese and Taylor talked about Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), per Soaps. Taylor was still convinced that Brooke would do anything to keep Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) away from her grandmother. Reese thought that Brooke’s actions were cruel and reassured Taylor of his support. Reese wondered if she was single, and Taylor confirmed her status. The suave doctor leaned in for a kiss.

Brooke & Hope Disagree

The Logan sisters were still discussing the impending birth, but now the discussion centered around Taylor. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) wondered if Taylor was drinking again, but Hope Logan Spencer quickly shut down the conversation. Brooke said that she didn’t believe that Taylor should be alone with Kelly. They were aghast at Brooke’s suggestion with Katie (Heather Tom) piping up that she was not Kelly’s parent. Hope reminded her mother that she and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were trying to keep their relationship civil. Donna and Katie left the room.

As soon as her aunts leave, Hope turned to Brooke. She wanted to know if Brooke was going to reveal Taylor’s secret. Brooke thought that they should know because Taylor was very unstable.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope tells Brooke she understands her position on Taylor but she doesn’t want to upset Steffy and ruin the dynamic of their extended family. pic.twitter.com/Y0vsWOc0w5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 13, 2018

Steffy Pleaded With Liam

Steffy told Liam (Scott Clifton) that Brooke and Hope wanted to keep Kelly from Taylor. She wanted to keep her family together but if Brooke and Hope told anyone the truth, her family would be at stake. Liam stated that they also needed to think about the babies involved. Steffy countered with the fact that Brooke’s threats toward Taylor were actually making the situation more volatile. They needed to make Taylor feel safe, and she needed her family to feel secure. Steffy pleaded with Liam to speak to Hope and make sure that the news did not leak out.

Zoe Voiced Her Concerns To Xander

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) told Xander (Adain Bradley) that she didn’t want her father to ruin what she had established for herself in L.A. The model was concerned about his interest in Taylor. Xander opined that Zoe should give Reese the benefit of the doubt since both he and Taylor were single doctors. Zoe was still worried about her father’s sudden appearance in her life. Xander kissed Zoe.