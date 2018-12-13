Stephen King Blasts Trump’s Border Wall: ‘F**k Your Vanity Project, Do Something Good For Once’

Horror icon Stephen King didn’t hold back in his criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday, as he took to Twitter to comment about what he feels is the president’s “vanity” project — his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall.

As noted by Mashable, King focused on the wall in two Twitter posts from earlier in the week, starting with one on Tuesday where he questioned Trump’s recent funding requests for the project and brought up the president’s previous insistence that Mexico will be paying for the “useless, just-tunnel-under-it” wall.

On Wednesday, King doubled down on his previous comments and used strong language in demanding that Trump spend the $5 billion requested for the border wall on what he feels are more pressing concerns.

“F**k your wall. Split that 5 billion between at-risk children who don’t have lunches and vets who can’t get proper medical and psychological treatment. F**k your vanity project. Do something good for once.”

Stephen King’s remarks about Donald Trump’s border wall came on the heels of a tense series of negotiations between the president and two prominent Democratic lawmakers over a bill that would allocate $5 billion to fund the project. According to the Hill, Trump’s talks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday had the president making “repeated” threats to implement a partial government shutdown if he doesn’t get the funding bill passed by December 21.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck,” Trump told Schumer, as quoted in an earlier report from the Hill.

“People in this country don’t want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country.”

Prior to his latest tweets about the border wall, King’s fierce criticism of the president had been well-documented in previous reports. As previously reported by Newsweek, the famed novelist called Trump a “chickens**t” for not visiting any of the active combat zones where American soldiers are often at risk, while also calling him out for his critical remarks against late Senator John McCain and his tour of duty in Vietnam and retired Navy Admiral William McRaven, who led the 2011 mission to kill Osama bin Laden. Around the same time, King also called for Trump’s impeachment following his defense of the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Likewise, one of Stephen King’s iconic characters was referenced by California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year, as he took to Twitter in September to respond to Trump’s comments about him being a “clown from California” who wants to give free healthcare, education, and other benefits to illegal immigrants. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Newsom called Trump’s remarks “interesting,” considering they come from someone who is “literally locking up kids” like Pennywise, the villainous clown from King’s 1986 novel It.