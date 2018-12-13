Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Christmas Gifts Amid Rumors She Wants To Spend The Holidays With Scott Disick

It may be that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are hosting the family’s epic Christmas dinner party this year, but Kourtney Kardashian is already in full Christmas mode, and she is certainly giving them a run for their money.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off the vast array of carefully-wrapped presents displayed under her many Christmas trees. Kourt posted a couple of videos on her Instagram stories, with the first one being a request for help from her nearly 71 million followers regarding the decorations on her festive trees. “With or without the red?” she asked, referring to the red babbles she had put up on one of the trees.

In the next video, fans can see that opted for removing the red decorations and sticking to the soft champagne, silver, and bronze color scheme. But more impressively, the 39-year-old showed off the dozens of gifts piled up under the Christmas trees, all wrapped in brown paper and green ribbons. Standing next to the trees were also other winter-themed adornments, such as two big statues of polar bears. In the last of Kourtney’s Instagram stories, Kenny G’s version of “Have Yourself A Merry Christmas” is suitably playing in the background.

And it appears that the eldest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan may be taking the whole Christmas thing to the next level with one purpose: to get her ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, to spend the holidays with her and the kids instead of with his girlfriend Sofia Richie. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Sofia are allegedly disagreeing about who gets to spend Christmas with Scott.

While Lionel Richie’s daughter thinks her boyfriend should spend the holidays with her, Kourtney believes Scott is better off staying with his children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Scott is in so much of a pickle, that he is even reportedly trying to get Sofia invited to the annual Kardashian party.

“Kourtney really hopes Scott makes what she believes is the right decision in her eyes, and spends the holidays as a family. Scott has mentioned bringing Sofia along to celebrate with them, but Kourtney doesn’t know if she’s ready to make a big step like that just yet,” a source said.

Many fans will remember that Scott spent Thanksgiving with Kourtney and the rest of the family, instead of with his 20-year-old model girlfriend.