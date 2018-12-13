Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Blue Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Candice is putting her bikini body on display in a new swimwear photo shoot.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her bikini body in another suit from her line. The Tropic Of C swimwear designer and Victoria’s Secret model rocked a stunning two-piece in two new snaps posted to her swimwear collection’s official Instagram page this week, posing at the beach for her latest photo shoot promoting the brand.

The first snap showed the mom of two taking a dip in the ocean with both hands on her hips as she tilted her head towards the sun. Candice was showing off her amazing body in the pale blue bikini, including her amazingly toned abs, mere months after giving birth to her second child.

The second photo from the shoot posted to Instagram on December 12 showed Swanepoel sitting in the sand as she modeled the bikini, once again flaunting her toned middle in the high-waisted two-piece which also featured an off the shoulder top.

Candice let her signature wavy blonde hair flow down her back in the photos while she accessorized her bikini look with gold hoop earrings and a gold bangle on her upper arm.

Writing in the caption, the line revealed that the two-piece was called Dune and comes in the shade sage.

“[New] #dune #two piece in our favorite desert shade #sage #ribscollection #resort19 #followthesun,” the first photo’s caption read.

Swanepoel has been rocking a number of different bikini and bathing suit looks from her Tropic Of C line recently, showing off her amazing body in several different pieces across social media as she gave fans a look at the stunning swimwear shoot.

The star was rocking a dark bikini, as the Inquisitr previously reported, in a previous outtake from the photo shoot. The photo showed Swanepoel posing for the camera with one arm up against her head while her toned body was on full display in her skimpy swimwear.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

Candice also recently gave fans a look inside an event for her line that took place in Florida earlier this week.

As the Inquisitr shared, Swanepoel uploaded a snap of herself sporting a leopard print bathing suit from her line as she celebrated the collection – which she first launched last year – in the Sunshine State.

The bikini snaps come a mere six months after Candice and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their second son into the world.

Per People, the couple welcomed their second child (they’re already parents to 2-year-old Anacan) into the world on June 19, with the model describing her baby boy Ariel as perfect in a sweet post on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for all the well wishes… Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect,” Swanepoel wrote, shortly before returning to the runway to walk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.