Melania Trump Says Donald Is Doing ‘Incredible Job’ But Won’t Discuss His 2020 Bid

First Lady Melania Trump praised her husband in a new interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, but steered away from discussing his running for a second term in the Oval Office.

Melania sat down for an interview aboard the USS George H.W. Bush, after spending the day with the troops at Joint Base Langley in Hampton, Virginia. As reported by the Daily Mail, she also said that sometimes she doesn’t agree with Donald Trump, but that she believes he is doing “what’s right” for the country and for the American people. But when asked about his 2020 bid, the First Lady avoided the straight up “yes” answer many would have expected.

“I think my husband is doing an incredible job,” she said. “I want the country to continue to do well.”

She also slammed the media and the “opportunists,” claiming one of the hardest parts of her role was to deal with people who use her “family name to advance themselves,” including comedians, journalists, and performers. Melania said she wished the mainstream media would focus “on the substance,” rather than the gossip, stating that she’s grown accustomed to the criticism but that she always does what she “thinks is right for the country and for the people.”

“That’s why I say I want to stay true to myself and listen to myself… and live a meaningful life every day.”

She spoke about how she instantly knew that her husband would become a U.S. President just from seeing how he connects with people. Melania claims she doesn’t always agree with Donald Trump’s “tone” and that she often offers him her word of advice, but that “sometimes he doesn’t listen.”

An incredible day spending time with our men and women in uniform on USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your sacrifice & service! #USA pic.twitter.com/WWncNQfiMj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2018

When Hannity asked her about how she would like the media to talk about her husband, Melania said that she would like them to shine a light on the fact that “he is fighting for the American people every day.”

“He wants to guide them the right way and it’s tough because sometimes the media wants to bash and focus on negativity,” she explained.

And while the Fox News host asked plenty of questions about their relationship since meeting in 1998, Hannity refrained from questioning Melania about the tougher subjects that have dominated the news lately — including the fact that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, had received his sentence just earlier that day.

Before he was sentenced to three years in jail, Cohen told the court that he felt was his “duty to cover up his [Trump’s] dirty deeds,” in reference to the hush money he paid adult movie star Stormy Daniels on behalf of the now-President.