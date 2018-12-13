Chanel West Coast Dons Fire-Sequined Bikini & Says ‘You Gotta Ride It Better Than A Tesla’

Chanel West Coast shared a behind-the-scenes peek at a new music video in her Instagram Stories, and has now shared photos of her outfit that was previously seen in a couple of short video clips. The rapper wore a fire-sequined bikini top and bottom, along with shiny, thigh-high boots. Chanel also wore a black, furry jacket but posed on the ground with most of the outer layer falling off her arms. She laid on her left arm as she placed her right foot in front of a Tesla, as she wore her hair down in loose curls along with red-rimmed sunglasses. The caption read, “But you gotta ride it better than a Tesla,” and tagged photographer Juliana Civitate. The picture appears to have been taken with a film camera, as another shot of Chanel from what appears to be the same photoshoot was tagged “#porta400 #shootfilm #filmisnotdead #35mm” by Juliana on her Instagram page.

West Coast also shared another angle of her look with a second post, where she stood and posed in front of an N.W.A. poster. Fans loved all of the pictures, with people exclaiming, “Who cares about the car look at her!”, “I just realized there’s a car in the picture…… anyways back to the real beauty. Chanel,” and “Simply Gorgeous.”

Chanel’s newest Stories show her giving a sneak peek of new music, which she captioned, “Writing some new pop stuff….CAN’T WAIT to drop this one.” Plus, other videos showed her practicing dance choreography with a couple of back-up dancers. A final Story let fans know that she’s on her way to SF.

Another recent post promoted a show on December 15 at Scottsdale, Arizona, so she’ll be heading there soon. The poster showed Chanel wearing a white wig with a low-cut black dress, and her biggest fans noted that they were really looking forward to the show.

Many fans only know Chanel for her role on the TV show Ridiculousness, while others only know her as a rapper. She previously opened up to River Scene Magazine about which career came first.