WWE ‘Raw’ And ‘SmackDown Live’ Ratings Still Terrible This Week

SmackDown Live managed to edge the ratings up a little over last week, but Raw was still abysmal.

Last week, Monday Night Raw set a record for its terrible viewership, as reported by the Inquisitr. However, just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any lower, the WWE found a way.

In fact, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw managed to drop 4 percent over the previous modern-era low. This time, the show averaged only 2.19 million viewers over the course of the three-hour show, as reported by the Wrestling Observer.

The first hour actually started off strong, averaging 2.35 million viewers. However, fans tuned out at an alarming rate, with the second hour averaging 2.19 million viewers and the third hour only averaging 2.05 million.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Raw started off with Seth Rollins telling fans that the show has sucked of late, which could have led to fans realizing that he was right and turning off to go watch Monday Night Football. WWE gambled that the acknowledgment of past poor shows would make fans want to see how the company will change things up, but apparently, that wasn’t the case.

Obviously, the main competition for Raw was the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks, which averaged a solid 11.39 million viewers.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom, as Raw was the 10th highest-rated show on cable with the only shows beating it being NFL-related programming and news.

For SmackDown, fans were wondering whether the show would be able to crack 2 million viewers, but this week it only managed to average 1.977. While it’s below that 2 million number again, it’s still a jump from the 1.948 last week’s episode did.

SmackDown Live actually kept more of Raw‘s viewership than it normally does. This week, the show retained 90 percent of Raw‘s audience, which means that most of the people who stuck it out until the end of Raw watched SmackDown Live as well.

Tuesday night’s episode fell out of the top 10 in overall cable viewership, which is a bit concerning.

Where the SmackDown number really gets ugly is when compared to last year. There was a 20 percent year-over-year drop off, which is never a good sign.

Of course, the WWE has already locked up huge television rights deals with USA and FOX, so these numbers aren’t an immediate cause for concern, but they’re definitely something worth keeping an eye on. We’d expect the ratings to drop even further for the SmackDown Live episodes that air on Christmas and New Year’s, but only time will tell.