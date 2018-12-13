Busty Russian Model, Anastasiya Kvitko, Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A New Snap

Anastasiya Kvitko (AK) — who is dubbed the Russian Kim Kardashian for her amazing hourglass figure — treated her 9.1 million Instagram fans to some new pictures after a gap of a few days.

A look at the comments section of her pics reveals that fans can’t get enough of AK and they eagerly wait for the hottie to post new pictures. In the latest picture, AK is featured wearing a tight Khaki-colored tank top which she teamed with a pair of grey jeans and accessorized with a delicate gold bracelet and a black leather belt from Hermès. As against her other pictures, AK didn’t flaunt her enviable cleavage in the recent one.

What struck most people about the picture was not Anastasiya’s hourglass figure but the caption that she wrote. The 23-year-old model revealed that she had had an operation to get her appendix removed which left a scar on her body. The model captured the picture while visiting the Basma Hameed Clinic in Beverly Hills to get the scar removal treatment and endorsed the clinic as the “best-kept secret in Hollywood.”

The post in question amassed more than 120,000 likes and close to 1,300 comments where fans appreciated AK for revealing that she had scars and congratulated her for finally getting them removed.

“Hi, I would like to thank you for sharing your very charming photo with us all on Instagram. I wish you well in your life with your family and friends [sic],” one of her fans wrote on her picture. “Congratulation on getting more and more perfect,” another one said. “Beautiful. You look like a perfect Barbie. You always have.”

Many of her followers commented that nobody would probably have noticed the scars because people are more interested in looking at AK’s assets. And though many of her fans agreed with the remarks, others came for AK’s rescue and said that every woman has a right to get rid of scars if they wish to do so.

A few days ago, Anastasiya also posted another picture where she is featured wearing a tighter-than-skin sky blue dress which she left slightly unbuttoned to reveal her never-ending cleavage. The body-hugging dress also accentuated her famous posterior which immediately garnered 166,000 likes and 19,00 comments.

Per an earlier article by the Inquisitr, though it is obvious that AK has surgically enhanced her butt and breasts, she often brushes the question off whenever she is asked about it. It has also been reported that she doesn’t like being compared to reality star, Kim Kardashian.

According to a report by the Sun, when Anastasiya was compared to Kardashian, she said the following.