‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed Mows Down Nikki

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Nikki ends up fighting for her life this Christmas and the cause along with her drinking is her grandson Reed!

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) fell off the wagon this week, according to the Inquisitr spoilers, and although she told Jack (Peter Bergman) and they attended a meeting together, it did not help her stay full sober. She continues drinking as the stress piles up.

Y&R seems to love a good crash storyline too. It hasn’t been that long since Lily (Christel Khalil) and Hilary had a crash that took Hilary’s life. Now, once again, tragedy strikes Genoa City. This time, it’s Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Lily’s son Charlie (Noah Alexander Geary) involved, though.

Headwriter and executive producer, Mal Young, told Soap Opera Digest Nikki has “gotten into an argument and then she ends up running out into the night. Nikki is under a lot of pressure. There’s a secret person who has been terrorizing her, so obviously someone knows what she did to J.T., and it’s scaring the hell out of her. And Victor’s not around, which is suspicious. Everything is closing in on the key and now she’s had too much to drink and is out in a blizzard.”

At the same moment, Reed, who is driving with a suspended license for the DUI that happened right before he left town, got behind the wheel of Charlie’s car because Charlie had been drinking. While they were trying to be responsible, they’re both still entirely outside of the law.

According to Young, “this is like a perfect storm. Here they’re trying to do the right thing by going home but fate throws a bad one their way and Nikki walks out in front of them.”

Reed and Charlie are carefully navigating through the blizzard, and their windows keep icing up despite the fact that they have the heat up full blast. They hit something, but they don’t know what it is. They stop to check it out, but unfortunately, they don’t see Nikki and Reed ends up making the decision to drive on leaving Nikki exposed and injured in the deadly cold storm.

Spoilers show that next week, Reed decides to confess to what he did to Nikki when he figures out she’s what he ended up hitting with the car, but no matter what happens there, Nikki still needs a miracle to save her this Christmas as her life hangs in the balance while her family and friends pray.