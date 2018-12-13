Instagram Model Jessica Naz Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini

Instagram model, Jessica Naz, is no stranger to flaunting her curves on social media, and her latest snaps are much of the same.

This week, Jessica Naz took to her Instagram account to share a very racy photo of herself wearing a barely-there bikini and showing off her toned body while striking a sultry pose on the beach.

In the photo, Naz is sitting on a large rock while on the beach as the waves come crashing out. The model is wearing a skimpy, black string bikini. Jessica’s cleavage is seen busting out of the teeny tiny top, and her curvy backside on full display in the thong bottom.

Jess’ long, brunette hair is parted to the side in the photo and pushed over to the side to fall over her shoulder. Her long and lean legs are shown in full force, while her toned and tanned arms are front and center.

According to Maxim, Naz is from Parker, Colorado and began her modeling career at the young age of 11-years-old after she was spotted at a local mall. During a recent interview, Jessica opens up about what she looks for in a man.

Jessica Naz says she’s looking for someone who will be “respectful” and loves with a man spells nice, and can make her laugh so hard that her stomach begins to hurt.

In addition, the model describes her ideal date, which includes a classic romantic dinner on the beach, which she calls “cheesy.”

“My ideal date would be a romantic dinner on the beach—cheesy, I know. But to me there is nothing better than quality time spent with the person you care about. And what better place to do that than next to the ocean? My guilty pleasure is a churro ice cream sandwich, so that would definitely top off my ideal date,” Naz stated.

In addition, Jessica claims that the things that turn her on the most about a guy include respect and confidence, as well as someone who will support her and her career and doesn’t lack self-confidence.

Naz also shared her secret to taking the perfect selfie, which includes finding the right angle and taking the picture during “golden hour,” which she says is the most important tip to get a gorgeous photo.

Fans can see more of Jessica Naz,and keep tabs on her latest projects by following her on social media.