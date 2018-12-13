Instagram Knockout Abigail Ratchford Busts Out Of Both Ends Of Bikini While Rocking A Sailor’s Cap

Instagram knockout Abigail Ratchford took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an intriguing, playful snap while rocking a sexy navy and white bikini. The tiny stringed number showed off the model’s curves flawlessly, and the halter style top highlighted her plunging cleavage. In the side by side shot, Ratchford used the second pic to show off her backside, and the waist-tied thong gave fans a glance at her voluptuous bottom.

To top the sultry look off, Ratchford donned a sailor’s cap over curly pigtails that splayed down her curvaceous physique. She gave the camera a sensual over the shoulder pout as she playfully asked fans, “front or back?”

The social media personality has been on fire lately, showing off several seductive shots that highlight her gorgeous body. She recently shared a tempting pic of her rocking a red lingerie set capped off with a Santa hat. The bombshell also showed off her curves in a recent pic where she donned an all purple lace bra and panty set.

Ratchford’s 8.7 million followers seemed to like the post — as of right now there are 141,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments on the alluring post.

According to Cosmopolitan, Ratchford comes from a large family, and the lustful lady is one of seven kids. In the April interview, Ratchford also revealed that she attended Catholic school, and won the superlative title of “Most Likely to Star On Desperate Housewives.”

“At the time, I was like, ‘Is there a compliment in there somewhere? Is this a good thing or a bad thing? I really want to land a reality show,” the influencer revealed.

She also opened up about body image to Cosmo, confessing that she has had some work done to get the killer curves and sultry frame that has fans coming back for more. While she admits to the body modification, she owns it and says that her body is not a model for others to look up to.

“I’m in no way somebody to look up to for body stuff. When you see this image, it’s been altered, it’s been perfected. This is not real life… embrace what you have, and go with it,” she admitted.

Ratchford, who infamously makes over six figures as an influencer, definitely knows how to work it for the camera. Her fans are ravenous for her posts, waiting to see what the creative, sexy model will post next.