Jacob Walter, the seven-foot 300-pound high school basketball star had committed to Xavier University.

The son of retired NFL Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Joe Walter was arrested for rape and sodomy in Boone County, Kentucky after assaulting a teen until she bled. Jacob (Jake) Walter, 18, is a seven-foot, 300-pound All-State basketball player for an area Catholic school who is being held on $250,000 bail.

The Daily Mail reports that the alleged assault took place on Sunday after the unnamed woman told Walter she wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to engage in sex with him. She says he then held her down and assaulted her until she bled.

The victim says she begged Walter to stop, but he seemed amused according to the statement from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

“Walter dismissed the victim by laughing at her and telling her that she would be fine.”

Police investigators say that the woman was held by her hair during the assault, which went on for some time until she found a way to alert her mother, who got Walter to leave.

“The victim told her mother and made an excuse on why he needed to leave, giving her an opportunity to call the police.”

After leaving the victim’s home, Walter texted her repeatedly to apologize, saying he was sorry.

Jake Walter, who has a prior sealed arrest for domestic violence (he was charged as a juvenile) was seen in a prison uniform on a monitor at his hearing which was attended by his father, Joe Walter, who played for 13 years in the NFL for the Bengals. Xavier University confirmed that Walter was offered a basketball scholarship, but say the seven-footer never enrolled for the fall semester for reasons which are unclear.

WLWT in Burlington, Kentucky says that Sgt. Philip Ridgell of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department released a statement to the press about the timeframe of the assault.

“It did occur throughout the majority of the day beginning in the morning hours and ending in the evening hours. They were amicably together, but she did not want to have any kind of sexual contact with him that day and she made it clear to him throughout the entire day because she wasn’t feeling well.”

An attorney for Walter says that the former high school basketball star turned himself in to police after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. The police say that he has been cooperative in the investigation.

Jake Walter’s next court date is December 17.