Anna Ewers Goes Topless In A Polaroid Photo On Instagram

Model Anna Ewers shared an artistic topless photo to her Instagram page of a scanned Polaroid that was taken by a photographer that goes by @fabrizziodelrincon. The picture shows the model in a dark room, with blue and green light washing over her body while the backdrop was lit up by blue and pink hues. The photograph was perfectly dark towards her chest, so the shadows naturally censored the photo, as Anna looked straight-on at the camera and gave a pouty look. She wore her hair down in large waves, and fans only had great things to say. People raved, “iconic,” “Stunning,” and “Very nice work!”

Notably, Anna was featured on the cover of Vogue Paris earlier this year. As part of the story, she revealed some of her personal information, including her secret talent, which is that she can ride a unicycle. Her lucky charm is “a little piece of a meteorite my boyfriend gave to me for Christmas,” while her favorite holiday destinations are “Costa Rica, Reunion Island, Sri Lanka.”

Anna’s other recent achievements include being featured in an Alexander Wang advertisement campaign. One of the ads shows Anna wearing a white bodysuit with her hair done up in large, blond curls. A second ad showed Anna wearing a red top, as she lounged back and laid on top of a man who was on his arms and legs wearing football gear. Ewers held a fan in her right hand, which she laid over her left leg, and she simply captioned the posts “@alexanderwangny”.

Plus, Anna shared some of the shots from her Vogue shoot, which included her laying on the grass in a cute yellow tank top and white bottoms. She wore her hair half-up in a thin braid and half-down. The braid was accessorized with a clear bow, which matched the bow on the sides of her bottoms. Another picture from the photoshoot appeared to be taken at the same location, with yellow grass visible in the backdrop. Anna leaned on a large, red wheel as she sported a white, puffy top with a v-shaped sheer panel in the middle. The model rested her hands on the wheel, as she looked into the distance with a serious look on her face.

With 325,000 followers on Instagram and counting, it’s likely that Anna will continue to increase in popularity. Landing a cover gig for Vogue Paris likely helped boost her profile, and we can probably expect to see her in more high-profile shots in the near future.