‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Nina Agdal Goes Topless In Instagram Snap

Nina Agdal has joined an effort proposed by fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Allyn Rose to pose topless on Instagram to raise awareness about breast cancer. On Tuesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself with no top on as she dons relaxed denim pants.

In the photo, the 26-year-old Danish beauty is featured against a white backdrop topless as she positions her left arm over her chest to cover herself up. The photo offers a frontal shot of the blonde model as she rocks a pair of low-waisted jeans. Agdal has her thumb through the hoop of the jeans as she poses for the sultry photo.

Agdal is wearing her golden blonde locks down in a side-swept hairstyle as the hair falls over her right shoulder and covers part of her face. The frontal artificial light highlights the model’s bronzed skin and honey-hued hair. Agdal is looking straight into the camera with her lips lightly pouted. The eyeliner and light brown eyeshadow showcases the model’s hazel eyes.

In the caption, Agdal praised Rose for starting the hashtag “selfexamgram,” which intends to raise awareness to breast cancer and the importance of self exams.

Rose, a former Miss Maryland, has undergone a double mastectomy after her mother died of breast cancer when Rose was 16. Since then, she has become a spokesperson and advocate for the cause. This year, Rose became the first model with a double mastectomy to pose for Sports Illustrated, Circa reported.

“I don’t personally know you @allynrose but you’re a champion in my book for standing up and speaking out about such an important issue,” Agdal wrote in the caption underneath the photo, adding that one out of four women detects her own breast cancer through a self breast exam.

The snap, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 55,800 likes and more than 360 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans took to the comment section to thank her for raising awareness about such an important issue.

“Such a great way to use your platform! Respect,” one user wrote, while another added, “praying for this terrible disease to find a cure.”

Rose herself took to Agdal’s post to thank her for helping her spread the word about her hashtag and efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer.

“This. Is. Amazing. Thank you SO MUCH for taking the time to share your #selfexamgram I am blown away,” Rose wrote in the comment section.