Robin Thicke Says Father Alan Thicke’s Death Inspired New Music: ‘These Songs Started Pouring Out’

Sometimes, heartache brings out the best in songwriters and music.

After tragically losing his father back in 2016, Robin Thicke says that it really put a new perspective on his music and the album that he wanted to put out for the public. At the time, he had an album ready to go, but as he explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music‘s Beats 1 radio show, everything totally changed when he lost his beloved father.

“My father passed away a couple of years ago and I thought I had an album and I had these songs that I wanted to put out, and then when that happened, it was something I wasn’t expecting and it just kind of rattled my soul. So, I took some time to re-think the album and then these songs started pouring out that had more meaning and more weight to them.”

Thicke just released a new single titled “Testify” and the songs relive the emotions that he felt and still feels following his father’s passing. Now that he has put his heartache into music, Thicke is proud that the song and emotions can live on forever. The 41-year-old says that the message of the new song is hope and he wants people to know that after a tragic event, there really is a light at the end of the tunnel. When you feel lost and alone, God or spirituality or something deeper will help you get through it and bring you back to who you are and that is his message for listeners.

Before he releases his next album, which will be his first new one in over four years, Robin says that he has a few more songs that he needs to complete before it is ready to go. As fans of the singer know, Thicke unexpectedly lost his father, actor Alan Thicke, after his aorta artery tore and then ruptured.

According to the Huffington Post, the Growing Pains actor was playing hockey with his son Carter when he started to experience chest pains. He was rushed from the ice rink in Burbank, California, to the hospital, but sadly did not make it. At the time of his death, Thicke was just 69-years-old.

“My father passed away today. He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had,” Robin wrote after his father’s untimely death. “Let’s all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son.”