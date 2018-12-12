Donald Trump’s Biographer Says It Looks Like The President ‘Knows He’s Bleeped’

Tim O'Brien said there could also be more bad news to come in the Russia investigation.

Donald Trump’s biographer believes things don’t look good for the president — and he thinks that Trump knows it.

Speaking on MSNBC, author Tim O’Brien said Trump appears to be in serious trouble after being implicated in a series of campaign felonies. This week, Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a court that Trump directed him to make hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and keep the payments hidden, which ended up landing Cohen in prison for campaign finance violations. And later on Wednesday, the parent company of the National Enquirer admitted that it also paid off Playboy model Karen McDougal in coordination with Trump in order to help his campaign.

Though Trump has frequently gone on the attack against allegations against him, O’Brien said he believes Trump knows just how serious the situation has gotten for him. He also believes Trump’s protests indicate that there is more bad news to come.

“Oh, I think it definitely looks like he knows he’s ‘bleeped,'” O’Brien said (via Talking Points Memo). “And he’s cornered. And he’s spent a year and a half pointing at the Mueller investigation on a routine basis, nonstop, as a being witch hunt. And any time he starts tweeting at the investigation, or tweeting at the investigators, it’s usually when there’s a big shoe about to drop.”

O’Brien is the author of the 2005 biography TrumpNation, written before the real estate mogul reinvented his career as a reality television host. He joins another writer with a close connection to Trump offering dire predictions of what is to come for the president. Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter of Trump’s best-selling book The Art of the Deal, has predicted that the president will resign once the heat from the Russia investigation grows to be too much for him.

Schwartz first made the prediction in 2017, saying that his experience with Trump leads him to believe that the president will quit once the pressure is too great and try to spin that he is a victim.

“The circle is closing at blinding speed,” Schwartz tweeted last year. “Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice.”

But resigning may now be a dicey proposition for Donald Trump. A number of legal experts have said they believe Trump is facing indictment for the campaign finance violations as soon as he leaves office, though he would be safe while still in the White House because the Department of Justice has a policy against indicting a sitting president.