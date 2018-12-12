Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Will Reportedly Get Engaged Soon According To ‘Us Weekly’

Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin could be headed down the aisle sooner rather than later.

After spending the holidays together, it’s very clear to see that Dakota and Chris are totally smitten with one another, so much so that many think that the pair will be headed down the aisle in the very near future. A source close to the pair recently dished to Us Weekly that Chris has fallen hard for Dakota and he wants to make it official.

“They’ll be engaged soon, Chris is head over heels.”

The source went on to share that the timing for an engagement is right, especially after Chris’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow just wed Brad Falchuk.

“He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once,” the source shared.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, many figured that things were getting serious between Martin and Johnson, especially since the couple spent Thanksgiving with Paltrow, Falchuk, and Martin and Paltrow’s two kids, Apple and Moses. A source shared that it was a lovely family get together and all parties got along well which means that there’s absolutely no drama or bad blood between the two new couples.

“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together.”

PEOPLE Now: All About Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s Thanksgiving with Gwyneth and the Kids — Watch the Full Episode https://t.co/iVn3AQGa6T — People (@people) November 26, 2018

As fans of the Fifty Shades of Grey star know, she and Martin have been dating for just a little over a year but their relationship seems to be moving quickly. The pair has been relatively quiet about their relationship aside from Dakota admitting that she was very happy in her relationship in a past interview.

But back in October, the couple’s relationship was the subject of a lot of press after there were rumors that the pair were expecting a child together. As the Inquisitr shared, many got confused when they saw pink and blue balloons being delivered to a party that was held at Johnson’s house.

Countless publications claimed that the pair were having some sort of gender reveal party but Johnson set the record straight, appearing on the Ellen Show and explaining that the party was for her birthday and she and Martin are not expecting a child together.

“The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas. But not any babies,” the 29-year-old said.

“I didn’t know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends got let go,” she continued. “But a lot of people congratulated me. [I got] a lot of attention… more than just having it being my birthday!”

Perhaps there could be babies down the road for the famous couple… just not right now.