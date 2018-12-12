WWE Officially Unveils New Tag Team Championships

Today, the company revealed a beautiful set of Tag Team Championships for its NXT UK brand.

The WWE has just officially unveiled a new set of Tag Team Championship titles, but it’s not for a Women’s Tag Team division, as everyone was hoping and expecting. Instead, on the most recent episode of NXT UK, Triple H announced that the company would be adding NXT UK Tag Team titles into the mix, further expanding the offerings on that show.

When unveiling the titles, Triple H said, “It is time to crown the NXT UK Tag Team Champions.”

As the cover was removed from the belts, Triple H exclaimed, “Gentlemen, this is the prize!”

For the tag team division, there aren’t many teams established right now, with Moustache Mountain being the main exception. They’ve actually won the regular NXT Tag Team Championships before, so it would make sense for them to be the early favorites to snag the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

On the fact that there aren’t many established teams, Triple H put it simply. “Begin to put your teams together,” he said.

“Over the next few weeks, your jobs will be to impress General Manager Johnny Saint,” Triple H said.

There is actually a small tournament that will crown the champions happening right now. There’s a total of four teams competing. The teams in the tournament are Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate), Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey), Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake), and Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, who don’t have a clever name for their team.

The first NXT UK Tag Team Champions will be determined at the NXT TakeOver: Blackpool event on January 12, 2019. The event is scheduled to air on the WWE Network.

Spoiler warning: the finals are already set and will air on an upcoming episode of NXT UK. At the TakeOver event, we’ll see the team of Mustache Mountain go against the Grizzled Young Veterans for the championship.

At this time, the NXT UK brand has a full set of titles including the WWE NXT UK Championship, the NXT UK Women’s Championship, and the newly minted NXT UK Tag Team Championships. The only other title we could conceivably see the brand get is a secondary title along the lines of the NXT United States Championship or the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Here’s the TakeOver: Blackpool card so far (this will contain spoilers for upcoming NXT UK shows):