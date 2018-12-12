Dog The Bounty Hunter Confesses That He Cries ‘All The Time’ Following Wife’s Latest Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter is having a rough time following his wife’s most recent health issues.

Duane Chapman, who is known as Dog the Bounty Hunter to his loving fans, has been struggling since learning that his wife Beth Chapman’s cancer has returned. According to Hollywood Life, Duane is trying to take things day by day even though it’s been really hard for him.

The patriarch says that as the leader of the family, it is his job to keep the faith and try not to have any doubts about things. He also shares that he wants to try and keep things as positive as he possibly can, despite the bad news that he and his family just received.

“I love my honey so much, I don’t know what I’m gonna do… I’m like…I think I’m in a bad dream and I need to wake up. People keep saying to me, ‘Dog, are you OK?’ But I’m not the one who’s sick,” he said before admitting that he cries all the time.

But Beth is trying to also be strong for her husband, even though she is the one with an uphill battle. Duane says that she has been making sure that he stays on top of his work and in turn, he says he will be with her every single step of the way.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Beth was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles for emergency surgery. It was soon after that the family found out that not only had Beth’s cancer returned to her throat where it originated last year, it also spread to other organs and the doctors had to drain fluid from her lungs.

After the surgery, Beth shared a photo of herself in the hospital with her husband by her side. In the caption if the image, she explained that there was a “bend” in the road but it wasn’t the end of her battle just yet. Last year, Chapman was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September and doctors gave her 50/50 chances of making it. Following surgery, Beth received good news from a pathology report in November of 2017, revealing that she was cancer free. Beth and Duane’s cancer journey was televised for fans on an A&E special titled Dog & Beth: The Fight of Their Lives.

Now that the cancer has returned, doctors have recommended four to eight sessions of chemotherapy but the famous couple is also looking into alternative treatments to help Beth fight this deadly disease.