Instagram Sensation Lele Pons Goes Topless As She Teases The Coming Christmas Holiday

Social media siren Lele Pons is getting ready for Christmas and on Wednesday she shared a cozy, yet still sexy, photo with her fans via her Instagram page. The starlet keeps millions of followers engaged via her various social media pages and it looks like they really loved this latest snapshot.

The photo that Lele Pons shared to Instagram showed her wearing short jean shorts and she had a red blanket wrapped around her. It appears that Pons is topless under the blanket, as both a hint of cleavage and a bit of her midriff can be seen as the blanket drapes around her.

Lele was standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree in what appeared to be her living room, as there was an entertainment center and television next to the tree. Pons was holding a mug and noted that it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

In the photo, Pons was wearing a delicate-looking necklace and she had her blonde tresses cascading over her shoulders. She had on a red lip color that synced nicely with the color of her blanket, but wasn’t too bold a shade, and the rest of her makeup was flattering but relatively simple.

Pons has amassed 31.3 million followers on Instagram alone and they were quick to respond to this topless, cozy post. The photo had been up for only about an hour as of this writing, and Lele already had more than 710,000 likes on it. There were also more than 7,400 comments and the consensus was that Lele looked absolutely beautiful in the shot.

The social media celebrity has shared quite a few tidbits via her Instagram Stories over the past day or so, many of them being highlights from a trip to Mexico. She is with Carmella Rose, Juanpa Zurita, and some others visiting projects that the “Love Army” squad had raised money for to support in Mexico after the earthquake.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Lele first garnered attention via the site Vine and she now has millions of people following her YouTube channel. She’s also developing a music career, and she shared via her Insta Stories that she’ll even be on an episode of Lip Sync Battle during the upcoming season.

Entertainment Weekly teases that Lele Pons will join other personalities in Season 5 like Serena Williams, the Queer Eye guys, Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker, Younger stars Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard, Andy Grammer, Prince Royce, Boris Kodjoe, Vanessa Morgan, and Jason Schwartzman. Lele’s career is definitely booming at the moment and her fans cannot wait to see what comes next for her.