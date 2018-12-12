Donald Trump Did Roll Into Work Around Noon Today

It’s been about nine hours since President Donald Trump tweeted, and he also did not show up for work today until around noon, which incidentally is typically lunchtime.

Earlier today, NBC News reported that Trump never showed up for work this morning, and speculated that he was likely watching TV instead. After Monday’s light day, which the Inquisitr reported about, it seems the president needed a breather after his tougher day on Tuesday meeting with Representative Nancy Pelosi, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office. They had a contentious meeting where Trump threatened to shut down the United States government if he’s not granted funding to build the border wall he promised during his 2016 presidential campaign. Also, Pence appeared to snooze during the talks. Today, though, it sounds like Trump just decided not to show up during typical business hours.

According to a Raw Story report, Trump often spends time in the late morning called “executive” time ostensibly to receive his daily intelligence briefings, but only five such briefings appeared on his schedule since November 1 making them far from a daily occurrence. Many reports indicate that the president watches several hours of TV each day.

There’s no word if Trump’s light schedule had to do with his concern over his former attorney Michael Cohen’s sentencing, or not. Earlier today Judge William H. Pauley III handed down a sentence for Cohen of three years in prison for crimes he committed while serving as the president’s lawyer, according to a New York Times report.

NBC’s @HansNichols just mentioned that Trump has not yet come to work. He’s likely been watching TV in the residence all morning. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) December 12, 2018

Rolled into the office around noon. https://t.co/7GENTKdWmz — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) December 12, 2018

In the courtroom, Cohen apologized for his misdeeds. Of the job he did for Trump, the former lawyer said,

“I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

He said that in paying out hush money to two women to keep the details from emerging during Trump’s campaign, he ignored “my own inner voice and my moral compass.” Now he’ll pay for ignoring those things with three years of his life behind bars. He said that in staying loyal to Trump he chose a path of darkness over that of light.

During the sentencing, the judge said that Cohen’s misdeeds, which included breaking campaign finance laws and tax evasion plus lying to Congress, “implicate a far more insidious harm to our democratic institutions. As a lawyer, Mr. Cohen should have known better.”

It appears that the president did not show up for work today until sometime after the judge handed down Cohen’s sentence today. Interestingly, the United States moved along without him on the job.