Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Photo Of Miles And Luna

Cue the heart eyes.

Once again, Chrissy Teigen is showing off her two adorable kiddos for her adoring fans.

As those who follow the mother of two on social media know, it’s easy to see that she loves her kids — son Miles and daughter Luna. It’s not uncommon for the model to share photos of the two on social media and today was certainly no exception.

In a photo posted to Teigen’s account, Miles stands front and center as he steals the show. The tot looks as cute as can be while rocking a white graphic tee along with a pair of white and blue striped pants. He puts his hand in his mouth as he looks at the camera with his big, brown eyes.

To complete his outfit, Miles dons a slick pair of red and black kicks and he looks really sharp. Just behind him sits his big sister Luna. The 2-year-old looks off into the distance and has a little bit of a pout on her face.

So far, the image has earned the 33-year-old a ton of attention with over 120,000 likes in addition to 690-plus comments. Some fans chimed in on the image to comment on how cute the kids are while countless others couldn’t help but comment on their resemblances to their famous parents.

“Too freaking adorable,” one fan commented.

“Could he look any more like his Dad? Adorable!!!”

“Your kids are the cutest celebrity kids right now,” another wrote.

As the holidays approach, Chrissy recently talked about her children and their beliefs in Santa. As the Inquisitr shared, Teigen said that she and her husband are still trying to figure out how to navigate the holidays with two children, especially when it come to jolly old St. Nick.

“She’s just learning about Santa. I didn’t even know if I wanted her to believe in Santa. … I had no idea which way I wanted to go with it,” Teigen shared before saying that she and her husband will “figure it out” when she asks.

She also says that the holidays are a stressful time for the family, especially because they just filmed their holiday special, A Legendary Christmas, which aired the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s definitely a stressful time, but I think now that Thanksgiving is over we can really focus and hone in on Christmas and gift-giving and just being around family.”

Additionally, Teigen shared that she loves to get fun gadgets for the kitchen for her family on Amazon and she is also a fan of gag gifts. It’s probably just a matter of time before Teigen posts some of her fun Christmas gifts on social media.