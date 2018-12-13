History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 13, ‘A New God’

Ubbe and Torvi get baptized, King Alfred gets married, and the plot against the king continues.

Here’s what happened in Episode 13 (titled “A New God”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5.

Episode 13 of Vikings Season 5 sees King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) having to deal with the fallout from Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) killing Lord Cuthred (Jonathan Delaney Tynan) in last week’s episode, as recapped by the Inquisitr. Heahmund professes that he only killed Cuthred because he was involved in a plot against the king. While Alfred’s brother, Aethelred (Darren Cahill), thinks Heahmund’s bishopric should not be reinstated, Alfred does it anyway because he considers Heahmund true to his own cause.

Heahmund is determined to find out who else is involved in this plot against the king and he discusses with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) the possibility that Alfred’s brother, Aethelred, could also be mixed up in it. Then, later in Episode 13 of Vikings, Aethelred is seen arriving at a secret meeting with what appears to be members of the group who are conspiring against the king. In addition, Aethelred seems determined to marry Cuthred’s daughter, rather than allow his mother to arrange a marriage, further evidence that Aethelred may be conspiring against his own brother.

While the king of Wessex is sorting out the messy situation, the Vikings headed by Lagertha are not sure how safe their position is now that Heahmund’s motive is being called into question in Episode 13 of Vikings. As a result of this, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) decide that being baptized might help strengthen their position at King Alfred’s side and, therefore, keep them alive in the hostile environment. There are hostilities from both sides with the baptism of Ubbe and Torvi. However, overall, it is likely the only thing that they can do given the situation.

While King Alfred is having to deal with the hostilities and potential plot against his rule, he is also dealing with a betrothal. Considering he hadn’t had a lot of time spare for Princess Elsewith (Roisin Murphy), he lays everything out on the table for Elsewith to see. Even though he presents a daunting position in a kingdom that is far from peaceful, Elsewith still agrees to marry Alfred. Whether this has anything to do with her laying with Bjorn last week and a fear that she may be with child is yet to be seen and viewers will have to tune in to further episodes of Vikings to find out more.

Of course, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) isn’t impressed with the wedding, just as he isn’t impressed with his brother’s conversion to Christianity. So, the potential for unrest with this Viking is great in upcoming episodes of Vikings.

And, this is something that is noticed by someone present at the wedding of King Alfred and Princess Elsewith.

That person turns out to be Magnus (Dean Ridge), the grown son of Queen Kwenthrith (Amy Bailey).

Magnus introduces himself to Bjorn and starts discussing how they both have a bone to pick with King Alfred. While Magnus is determined to bring down the king, Bjorn appears to be hedging his bets and allowing Magnus to speak freely. However, whether Bjorn is truly in agreeance with Magnus and his story is yet to be seen in Season 5 of Vikings.

Meanwhile, in Kattegat, Freydis (Alicia Agneson) covers her tracks by having the real father of her child killed before he can reveal the truth.

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) also convinces King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) to leave Kattegat and head to England rather than have him sitting around and potentially challenging his own position in Kattegat.

Harald agrees and when he gets to York, where Ivar has a stronghold, he convinces Jarl Olavsson (Tomi May), who is overseeing York on Ivar’s behalf, to side with Harald against Ivar when he eventually returns to Kattegat to challenge Ivar’s rule there.

Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) calls Ivar out for killing Margrethe (Ida Marie Nielson) in Episode 12 of Vikings Season 5. In front of everyone present in the great hall, he points out that Ivar killed Margrethe because she knew that he couldn’t father children.

Ivar then goes on to talk about how he is literally a god and that there needs to be a very important sacrifice in Kattegat to celebrate this fact. Giving Hvitserk the side eye, it seems possible that Hvitserk will be that sacrifice. And, as TV Guide points out, this is not the first time Ivar has slaughtered one of his brothers in Vikings. However, viewers will have to tune in to Episode 14 of Vikings Season 5 to find out exactly who Ivar will sacrifice.

Finally, in Iceland, things go from bad to worse for Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) when the pregnant Thorunn (Mei Bignall) goes missing.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 14 (titled “The Lost Moment”).