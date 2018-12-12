Sara Sampaio Dons Lacy Bra On Instagram & Reveals Her Hair Secrets

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio shared a new Instagram post promoting a hair product and revealed some of her favorite beauty secrets. She wore her hair down as she held the hair product in her left hand.

She wore a lacy black bra and captioned it, “This is honestly my favorite hair product! the Moroccanoil Treatment is so good for so many things! I use it every morning just to give my hair some shine and life, also as a base for any hairstyle. My favorite way use it is to revive my ends when they feel dry and dull from the ocean, sun, heating tools, etc. Dry oils like Argan oil are definitely my favorite thing to use on my hair!”

It’s not just Sampaio that’s raving about argan oil, either. The oil is derived from a Morrocan tree with the same name. According to hair experts, the oil is beneficial for hair because it is laden with tons of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are good for it, according to Byrdie. This includes Vitamin E, which protects hair from damaging free radicals. Not only that, there are tons of different ways that you can use argan oil for your hair. From using it as a conditioner, hair mask, scalp treatment, and styling product, the options are seemingly endless.

In addition to advertising the argan oil, Sara has recently also promoted a fragrance called “Si” by Armani Beauty. That’s not to mention that Sampaio shared the newest cover for Paper Magazine, which features her on the cover alongside Sean O’Pry and Stella Maxwell. The cover depicts Sean with his hands around Stella, while Sara stands next to them with a hand coming out from her stomach holding a candelabra. She wore an all-white outfit including gloves, and all three models looked at the camera with a bewildered and shocked look on their faces. The image is an ode to the original movie poster for Death Becomes Her, which came out in 1992. The remake of the original image was done pretty well, with a slightly modern twist with Sara’s outfit being a short skirt, rather than a floor-length gown.

The model also recently shared a photo of herself with her “love,” Ali Kavoussi, wishing him a happy birthday. In the picture, Sara wore a chic, white strapless dress with a large, ribbon-like accent on her right side. She complemented the look with bright red lipstick, while Ali wore a basic black tux.