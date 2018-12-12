Ariana Grande To Release New Song On December 14

Grande announced on social media that her new single would be called "Imagine."

Ariana Grande announced on Twitter that she would be releasing a new song this week, Us Weekly is reporting. Grande’s new song entitled “Imagine” is set to drop on Friday, December 14, at midnight. Grande just celebrated the success of her hit single “Thank U, Next” and its record-breaking music video. While the song was about celebrating her past romances, Grande teased that her newest track will have a more somber take on “failed relationships.”

“A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 11. “But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense.”

Grande’s newest album is sure to be emotional, as her personal life has been tumultuous this year. The singer announced the end of her two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller in May, and she became engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in June. Grande and Davidson called off their relationship in October, rumored to have been sparked by Miller’s tragic death due to an accidental overdose in September. Grande has been putting her feelings into music, while Davidson has been busy fighting off bullies. Davidson returned to Instagram on December 3, after a hiatus from social media to address the hate he’d been receiving in a candid post.

Ariana Grande drops countdown for her next release "Imagine" https://t.co/M1LyWMtfBQ pic.twitter.com/5KS7FAx7WX — billboard (@billboard) December 11, 2018

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he wrote. “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

Grande has since denounced Davidson’s bullies on her Instagram Story, and said she would always “care deeply for Pete and his health.” Rumors have surfaced about Davidson stepping out and dating again, as he reportedly joined a dating app. As for Grande, she’s facing romance gossip too — as she’s left comments on Instagram posts from her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, who she references in the song “Thank U, Next.”

Grande responded to another comment on Instagram clarifying that the two were just friends.