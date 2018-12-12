Diane Kruger Reveals Her Plans For Her First Christmas As A Mother

Diane Kruger’s holiday season seems to be getting better by the day, according to a report by E! Online. After welcoming her first child with her partner Norman Reedus less than two months ago, the Hollywood actress will be able to experience her first Christmas as a mother.

While there may be the temptation to go all out to celebrate the momentous occasion, Kruger instead has a much simpler plan for her holiday celebrations.

Kruger revealed her plans during an interview with E! News at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen, saying, “I’m just going to be home. It’s my baby’s first Christmas so I just really want to be on a couch with her and my man and just realize how bloody lucky I am.”

Kruger hasn’t been shy about revealing adorable experiences about her life as a new mother, having previously spoken about her growing fondness for take-out as she dedicates herself to her little one, telling E! News, “It’s a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It’s been a wonderful year. What’s exciting is to start your own [traditions] and anything is possible and as long as my home is happy and light and positive, it doesn’t matter.”

Kruger took a brief break from partaking in her newfound Christmas traditions to celebrate the release of the release of Welcome to Marwen, where the actress stars alongside Steve Carrell. In the uplifting film, Carrell portrays Mark Hogancamp, a man who suffers from a brutal assault, then dedicates his therapeutic recovery into an unconventional outlet.

Kruger was attracted to the project due to the themes it exhibited, primarily related to overcoming difficulties — and the trials and tribulations that exist in everyday life.

Describing the beauty of the project, Kruger explains, “I think everyone can relate to Mark. Obviously, I haven’t gone through trauma like this or been left for dead in the street but no matter if you’re being bullied in school or if you’re just feeling personally down, it’s so lovely to see a film that shows you the light at the end of the tunnel and gives you hope and I think this is a great film for kids for also to see. It’s just a great Christmas film.”

Along with Kruger and Carrell, Welcome to Marwen features Leslie Mann, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Gwendoline Christie, Leslie Zemeckis, and Neil Jackson. The film will be released nationwide on December 21.