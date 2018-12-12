Lala Kent Explains Why She Took A Break From Fiance Randall Emmett On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Why did Lala Kent want to take a break from her relationship?

Did Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7?

Following a sneak peek at the new episodes, which featured Kent crying and saying that she needed a break from their relationship, she spoke to Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip and explained why she was temporarily unsure of their future.

“I think the passing of my dad just sent me into hyper-sensitive totally overboard, emotional thoughts where I didn’t quite know my place and I’m still trying to figure it out,” Kent explained of her decision to take a break from Emmett.

While Kent went through some understandably hard times after losing her father this past April, she admitted to Sylvester that she never actually believed she and Emmett’s relationship was coming to an end.

“I think in that moment, I knew in my heart that it was not over. I was just feeling so lost,” she admitted.

Kent has been quite vocal about the loss of her father on social media and has shared a number of tribute posts about him on Instagram. She’s also been spending plenty of time with her mom and younger brother in the months since his tragic death.

Below is the last photo of Kent Burningham shared by the reality star.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may have gone through tough times after the passing of Kent’s father but just months later, after asking Kent Burningham for permission to marry his daughter before his death, they became engaged.

As fans may know, Kent did not film her engagement to Emmett for Vanderpump Rules, mainly due to the fact that Emmett is not willing to appear alongside her on the show, but she did post several photos of the romantic engagement on her Instagram page in September.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world,” Kent wrote in the caption of a series of engagement photos.

See photos of Kent and Emmett’s engagement below, including a closeup of Kent’s massive ring.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.