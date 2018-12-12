‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Reed Vows Revenge For JT’s Murderer!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, December 12 brings some significant changes for residents of Genoa City. Reed is shocked to hear Victor might have killed J.T. Plus, Lola is in seventh heaven with so many opportunities while Cane is not happy to see Mattie entertaining Reed.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) discussed Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Billy told Victoria that Reed is super angry, but doesn’t realize that Victor (Eric Braeden) is the number one suspect for J.T.’s murder. Victoria insisted that they keep that detail from the teen, and Billy agreed to do it her way against his better judgment. She thanked Billy for his help with Reed considering he’s under no obligation at this point. Unfortunately, Reed overheard Billy and Victoria talking, so he figured out Victor is the prime suspect, and Reed vowed to make his grandfather pay.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) apologized to Devon (Bryton James). Devon accepted, but then accused Cane of stopping by to check up on him. Cane assured him that wasn’t the case. Then Devon admitted he’s doing so much better and sleeping well. Now he’s ready to strip down Hamilton Winters Group and focus on the musicians. While Cane was thrilled to see Devon doing well, he advised him to discuss the business plans with Neil (Kristoff St. John) first.

Later, Cane read Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Reed the riot act and asked Reed to leave and let Mattie study. Upset, Mattie accused her dad of not understanding and lamented that Lily (Christel Khalil) would totally get it.

After a food truck breakdown, Lola (Sasha Calle) pitched a pop-up event to Sharon (Sharon Case) for Crimson Lights. Sharon loved the idea and agreed immediately. Abby (Melissa Ordway) overheard and got an idea of her own. She asked Devon to hire Lola at the new nightclub Abby plans to open, but Devon balked. He thought that whoever they employ should be a big name chef. Despite his misgivings, Abby arranged for Lola to cater a private dinner for Devon and Ana (Loren Lott) to change his mind.

Suddenly in need of some help, Lola hired Fen (Zach Tinker) as a server. Of course, he accepted since Lauren (Tracey Bregman) had put him on notice that he had to pay his own way. Kyle (Michael Mealor) did not appreciate her canceling their date especially when he found out Lola hired Fen to help her. He made a big show of kissing Lola in front of Fen to mark his territory.

Finally, Kerry (Alice Hunter) stood up Jack (Peter Bergman) for breakfast. He confronted her, and she admitted that her life is complicated and asked for another chance. However, Jack said he does not have time for games.