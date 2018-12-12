Jordan Barrett Shares Raunchy Photo With Emily Ratajkowski To Commemorate Mert & Marcus’ Isabella Blow Award

Model Jordan Barrett shared a throwback photo of himself with Emily Ratajkowski in his Instagram Stories to congratulate photographers Mert and Marcus on their success at the 2018 Fashion Awards. The duo won the Isabella Blow award for Fashion Creator, as Jordan noted in a photo captioned “The LEGENDS / WELL DESERVED.” He tagged the photographers, as well as Emily, who was featured in a photo that is also part of Ratajkowski’s online portfolio. Emily Ratajkowski‘s website hosts the image in question.

The image shows Emily in the center, wearing a patterned halter dress, as she sticks her sandy legs out while wearing heels. She looks straight at the camera with her mouth open, her hair parted to the right side in large waves. She places her left hand on her head, and Jordan Barrett can be seen on his knees –appearing to bite Emily’s inner thigh. There were two other couples in the photo also, although Jordan and Emily were the focal point of the picture.

Barrett and Ratajkowski run in the same circles, with both of them being highly sought-after models in the industry. The two were photographed together a couple of times over the summer, with Jordan even going behind the camera to capture a magazine cover featuring Ratajkowski for Paper Magazine‘s Fall Fashion edition.

Jordan’s other recent Instagram posts show him in Tokyo, Japan, at the Dior show. He shared a grainy video of himself posing in front of the Dior wall — complete with cherry blossoms — wearing a black suit. He also shared another picture from a photoshoot he did with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. The picture shows the two in the midst of a kiss, which he captioned, “Hard Combat & romance @stellamaxwell ACT II @sebastianfaena.”

Jordan has found great success, representing some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry all over the world. There are some moments he remembers to be particularly special.

“In terms of my proudest achievements, I was stoked when I got my first fragrance contract with Paco Rabanne and when Tom Ford booked me for my first campaign I thought that was pretty cool.”

And if fans are wondering what Barrett might be up to this holiday season, look no further than his Vogue interview.