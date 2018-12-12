Steve Carell Doesn’t Believe Leslie Mann’s Comments That He Is Getting More Attractive

While he hasn’t been seen as consistently in the public eye as when he was starring in The Office, those that have been following Steve Carrell’s acting career can’t help but think that he has gotten more attractive as he ages — or at least some of his co-stars do, according to a report by E! News.

While at the premiere for the film Welcome to Marwen, Carrell’s co-star Leslie Mann asked E! News, “Have you guys noticed that he’s gotten more studly? And you can’t quite put your finger on it. Like, is it his hair? Or is something different with his face? I think it’s because he’s such a good person on the inside that it’s like, coming out on his face… I have told him that. He gets really uncomfortable.”

When made aware about the compliments that were being whispered about him, the 56-year-old Carrell showed no signs of being uncomfortable about his new attractive persona, explaining the reason for his improved looks as “My wife, I’m just trying to keep up with her.”

Carrell went on to tell E! News, “She looks, I mean, she’s a babe. So what are you gonna do, I gotta try to keep pace a little bit.”

Carrell attended the premiere with his wife Nancy, who has previously starred on Saturday Night Live. The couple has been married for 23 years, and has a son and a daughter together.

Carrell had previously spoken with E! News about the joy he experienced when he and Nancy got married all those years ago, saying, “I remember when, our wedding day, and I was standing at the altar and it was like literally 105 degrees on a summer day, humid, back east. And I was sweating bullets and I turned and I saw her coming down the aisle and I’ll never forget it — I stopped sweating, I was overcome by this sense of calm because seeing her and knowing that we were about to get married, I had an incredible sense of empowerment. I thought, ‘That person has my back and I have hers and I will be so much stronger as a team.'”

Welcome to Marwen will be receiving a nationwide release on December 21. Alongside Carrell and Mann will be a cast including Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Gwendoline Christie, Leslie Zemeckis, and Neil Jackson. In the film, Carrell portrays a man who survives a violent assault, but is left without his memory. He then attempts to recover through building a World War II era village in his backyard.