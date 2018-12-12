Sommer Ray Dons Bra & Sheer Shirt For Sneak Peek Video Of A Photoshoot On Instagram

Sommer Ray’s long-time photographer, Lisa K. Brezinski, shared a sneak peek of a photoshoot with the Instagram star, and it has fans looking forward to what’s to come. In the short video, the photographer can be seen crouching on the ground as Sommer modeled a sheer, white shirt with just a bra underneath. She wore a low-waisted pair of jeans along with black sneakers. They were taking photos against an industrial, concrete backdrop in a parking lot.

Lisa noted in the captions that “We’ve been working together for almost 3 years, creating, growing and sharing energy. Love her since day one + excited to share our new work!”

Fans noted that they’re “Excited to see!!! Your work is fire,” and “Yessss. Can’t wait to see the magic you two created.”

Meanwhile, Sommer has also been keeping her fans updated on her Instagram page of new updates to her store, along with new projects that she’s been working on. Ray recently launched an athleisure clothing line and is promoting a 30 percent off sale. Also, the model shared that she’s working with Formawell Beauty to promote their Runway Series X hair dryers and hair straighteners.

While Sommer usually sports her naturally curly hair with some frizz, it was photographed after being a little straightened for the ad. Another picture from the ad campaign shows Sommer facing the camera straight on as she wore her hair in loose waves with not a single hair out of place.

The company has also partnered up with Kendall Jenner. So between the two popular women, the brand is likely to attract many new fans.

But besides all that, Sommer is also keeping her fans updated via her Instagram Stories and clarified that the coupon code for the Christmas sale is “sommer30.” For the short videos, she wore purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, and small gold hoop earrings.

Throughout it all, Ray gives off a relatable, authentic vibe, which is why she might have found so much success on social media. She previously opened up about what she hopes young girls will see in her, detailed Life & Style.