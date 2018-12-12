Kourtney Kardashian Wows John Mayer: He’s ‘Very Into’ Her

Kourtney Kardsahian has seemingly caught the attention of yet another Hollywood heartthrob. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly met John Mayer at an event recently, and he was allegedly captivated by her.

According to a December 12 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and John Mayer recently met at the GQ Men of the Year party on December 6. The singer, who has previously dated the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Minka Kelly, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and many more — per Billboard — is now setting his sights on the mother-of-three.

Of course, Kardashian has a ton of admirers, as well. Since splitting with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, back in 2015, the reality star has dated model Younes Bendjima, and has been linked to model Luka Sabbat. She has also been linked to Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.

Sources reveal that John “seemed very into” Kourtney, although an insider close to Kourtney says that he “isn’t her type at all.” However, John’s not giving up. He believes he met Kardashian for a reason — and is hoping to “meet up again soon.”

Recently, Mayer has been linked to singer Halsey, following her split from G-Eazy. However, the pair have revealed that they are simply just friends, and nothing more.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may not have time to date John Mayer. The busy mom has a lot on her plate at the moment, which includes battling Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, for time with her baby daddy over the holidays.

The duo are allegedly pulling at Disick to spend Christmas with them, but he’s conflicted. Disick is apparently hoping to expand his family celebration with Kourtney and their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — to include Sofia as well.

“[Scott] made it clear that he would love to bring Sofia to the annual [KarJenner] Christmas Eve party. Last year he wasn’t able to bring her as his plus one and it was hard on him,” an insider revealed.

“Kourtney really hopes Scott makes what she believes is the right decision in her eyes, and spends the holidays as a family. Scott has mentioned bringing Sofia along to celebrate with them, but Kourtney doesn’t know if she’s ready to make a big step like that just yet,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, and the drama in her persona life, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on the E! network.