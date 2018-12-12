Camille Kostek Shows Off Her Enviable Curves In Skintight Dress On Instagram

Camille Kostek attended the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Beverly Hilton earlier this week, and on Wednesday she took to her Instagram to show off how good she looked at the event.

In the photo she shared with her 364,000 Instagram followers, the blonde bombshell girlfriend of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is rocking a skintight, shiny red dress that hugs her figure, accentuating the model’s famous curves. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a two-panel photo that depicts her in the same outfit but in different poses.

In the right photo, the 26-year-old beauty has her back to the camera in a pose that highlights her booty while the left photo shows a frontal shot of her, showcasing Kostek’s ample bust. In both panels, the blonde stunner is smiling big at the onlooker.

The model has her blonde tresses down, except for two strands that are held up by pins, in a chic yet relaxed hairstyle. Kostek is wearing relatively light makeup on her face, with just a touch of color to her lips and some eyeliner and light brown eyeshadow to make her piercing blue eyes pop.

In the caption, Kostek simply stated that she was at the awards.

Her post garnered more than 11,000 likes and more than 130 comments within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model flocked to the comment section to gush over her beauty and compliment her dress.

“Slammin’ you’re rocking the dress, the color looks amazing on you, you are glowing, rock it sister!!! You’re making me smile!!” one user wrote, while another added, “I think this is actually the best look I’ve seen on you. Someone who can look just as good in a crop top, bikini or body hugging demure dress is a lethal weapon in fashion! Gorgeous!”

As Sports Illustrated announced on Monday, the Golden State Warriors, including players, coaches, and executives, was awarded the 65th Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

After the event, Kostek defended her boyfriend following his game-saving tackle in the Dolphins game on Sunday, according to TMZ.

“I don’t play football, I don’t make the rules — I support whatever he does. So if he needs to be put at defense again, I say, ‘Go for it, baby!!’… I mean, look what he does as a tight end. He doesn’t just catch the ball and get in the end zone. He’s blocking, he does it all. So, yeah, I think I can see him doing it again!”