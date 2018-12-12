Instagram Fitness Model Ana Cheri Heats Up The Holidays With Sexy Lingerie Snap

Instagram model and fitness expert Ana Cheri knows how to heat things up during the cold holiday season, and she did just that with her latest social media post. As is the case with many Instagram models and influencers these days, Ana has a line of products featuring sexy pictures she’s taken — and it seems that she felt a Christmas sale, promoted with a holiday-inspired snap, was the best way to drive up interest.

Wednesday afternoon, Ana Cheri posted a racy photo to her Instagram page to alert her followers to her holiday sale. In the photo, Cheri is wearing a set of seductive, lacy lingerie in green — and a Santa hat. Ana is standing with her eyes closed and lips pursed as if to blow a kiss to her fans. She urged people to snag her calendars, t-shirts, and coffee table books as gifts for the upcoming holiday.

In this sultry photo, Cheri is wearing a low-cut green bra with both straps hanging off of her shoulders. Ana is also wearing a matching green lace garter belt — and it seems, perhaps, some thong bikini panties as well.

The Instagram starlet is standing with one leg slightly ahead of the other, her arms crossed over her midriff. The position enhances all of the 32-year-old model’s enviable curves. There is plenty of cleavage showing in this shot, and Cheri’s long, dark hair hangs in waves over one shoulder.

Cheri has built up a following of 11.7 million fans on Instagram, and her posts regularly snag 100,000 to 200,000 likes each. It looks as if this lingerie shot of Ana’s might become one of her top posts, as within just two hours of it having gone live, it already gathered more than 130,000 likes. There are 1,200-plus comments in place as well, with the model’s fans noting how gorgeous she looks.

This California girl is on fire these days, successful in the approach which she has taken with her brand and her career. She has previously been featured in both Playboy and Maxim, and she’s seemingly found great results in developing her workout wear clothing line and photo-related products.

Like many Instagram models these days, Ana Cheri also offers pay-based access to exclusive content via her website. Based on the reaction to this lingerie shot, it seems likely that she’s probably about to gain some new subscribers to those offers. The fitness expert and influencer is certainly generating a lot of buzz these days –and based on this most recent Instagram snap, it’s easy to see why.