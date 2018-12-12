Jon Gosselin Admits He Still Doesn’t Talk To Six Of His Kids, Reveals Son Collin Has No Relationship With Kate

The dad of eight says he is not on speaking terms with six of his kids.

Jon Gosselin seems to have a great relationship with his 14-year-old sextuplet kids Hannah and Collin, but the dad of eight now admits he doesn’t talk to the rest of his kids. In a new interview with People, Jon Gosselin confirmed that his relationship with his adult twin daughters, Mady and Cara, and the four other sextuplets— Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden—remains strained.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, who just won full custody of his son Collin when his ex-wife Kate didn’t show up for a custody hearing, explained that he has no contact with six of his kids because they have chosen not to talk to him.

“Hannah lives with me full time, and then Collin. Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, they’re with their mom, and then the twins are 18, so they’re adults,” Gosselin said.

“The other four [sextuplets] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Jon Gosselin went on to say that the last time he saw all of his children, it did not go well.

“It was just volatile and a lot going on,” the former TLC star said. “It was just not a good time.”

Gosselin confirmed that he does not “communicate” at all with Kate either, saying, “It’s too much right now.”

And it sounds like Kate Gosselin doesn’t communicate with her son Collin, either. Jon told Hollywood Life that the teenager, who has been living away from home for several years to attend a boarding school for children with special needs, has “no” relationship with his mother at all. Jon added that Collin only talks to Hannah out of his seven brothers and sisters, but the Pennsylvania-based DJ remains hopeful that his son will have a “sibling relationship” with the rest of the Gosselin kids soon.

Fans of the reality TV family know that Jon and Kate’s custody battle has been raging ever since their 2009 split. In 2016, eldest Gosselin siblings Mady and Cara told People they were not on speaking terms with their father.

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady Gosselin said at the time.