‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal That Carly Confronts ‘Kevin,’ Ava Gets A Visitor, And Sasha Nudges Nina

The latest General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode reveal that some interesting conversations are on the way. Ava is still crushed over Kiki’s murder, and “Kevin” is rarely leaving her side. However, Carly is worked up and anxious to confront him. In addition, things are heating up with the Sasha situation and viewers will reportedly see some fun stuff transpire between Sonny and Spencer.

Word is spreading about “Kevin” and Ava’s relationship, and people are stunned. General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek shared on Twitter indicate that Carly will cross paths with “Kevin” and tear into him, asking what in the world is wrong with him.

Fans have been wondering for a while if Carly could be central to uncovering the truth about Ryan impersonating Kevin, but it doesn’t look as if that’s going to happen quite yet. However, Carly will surely pick up on how different he seems if she spends a few minutes talking with him and eventually she might start to piece things together.

With Ryan away from Ava for a bit, General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps share that Ava will get a surprise visitor. It isn’t clear who is going to stop by her place, but it seems to be a woman with blonde hair who is bringing flowers. Ava doesn’t exactly have many allies in Port Charles, although Kiki was beloved by many, so it’ll be interesting to see who is knocking at her door.

Wednesday’s show will also feature Sasha working on nudging Nina to give things another try with Valentin. As fans have seen, Nina has been struggling on this front some in recent days as she does still love him even if she doesn’t fully trust him. Now it looks like Sasha may try to convince her “mother” to open her heart up to a reunion.

Nina might end up doing just that, but General Hospital spoilers hint that this will turn ugly relatively soon. As the Inquisitr noted, Obrecht is back in town and seems to know some specific information that could destroy Valentin and Sasha’s scheme. She’ll try to use what she knows to get out of jail, but Nina’s bound to learn the truth about Sasha not being her daughter soon.

Sasha isn't willing to risk her life to help fix Valentin's relationship. But can she say goodbye to Nina that easily? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/SIFxM1UnPU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 11, 2018

The December 12 show will also bring some scenes involving Sonny and Spencer. General Hospital spoilers detail that Spencer will tell Sonny that he’s in a tight spot, and fans suspect this may be about the election tampering. Executive producer Frank Valentini teased via Twitter that these will be some fun scenes and people are excited to see these two together.

The episode airing on Wednesday, December 12 will also have some scenes showing Maxie and Peter together, as well as Finn stepping in to lend some support to Griffin. General Hospital spoilers signal that there’s a lot more great stuff ahead as the week continues and viewers won’t want to miss the twists and turns said to be on the way.