Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Children: ‘I Love My Kids To The Point Where I’m A Little Neurotic’

In a rare interview, actress Sandra Bullock is opening up and talking about her two children and the fears of being a mother.

As fans of the actress know, the 54-year-old has two adopted children — 8-year-old Lewis and 6-year-old Laila. In her upcoming role in the Bird Box, which will be available on Netflix in a few days, the actress plays the role of a mother who tries to save her children from a supernatural force.

And Bullock tells KTLA that now that she has kids of her own, she can definitely relate to her role in the film.

“I now realize what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I’m a little neurotic, in what’s happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?”

“When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they’re leaving with somebody else, I panic,” she says.

Bullock confessed that she needs to learn to relax and remind her children that though the world can be a scary place at times, it can also be a hopeful place. And luckily for her, her boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall, has a sense of “fearlessness” when it comes to parenting.

His fearlessness and her fear kind of balance things out but still, Sandra says that she will do everything in her power to try and protect her children that she says she has been “blessed” to raise.

#BirdBox second trailer sees Sandra Bullock threatened by supernatural forces https://t.co/Epunx5eH0H pic.twitter.com/j8AP15a3yB — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 12, 2018

This year has been particularly rough for Bullock. As the Inquisitr shared recently, Bullock suffered a ton of loss in her life after losing her beloved father as well as her two dogs very close together. The actress broke her silence when she was talking about her friend Sarah Paulson at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, calling it a “crappy” couple of weeks.

“My dad died, both of my dogs died. You turn on the television or computer and it’s endless tragedies and it seems like more than ever now if you have a vagina, you have to be a fighter as well,” she said. “So I don’t feel nice. So I decided tonight I’m going to talk about all the things I don’t like about Sarah.”

Bullock then went on to jokingly list all of the things that she “doesn’t like” about her close friend. For example, Bullock joked that she doesn’t like the fact that Paulson can wear things that look like a child threw a box of highlighters because Paulson still looks breathtaking when she walks the red carpet.

Bird Box premieres on Netflix on December 21.