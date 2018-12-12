Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Look Loved-Up In Sweet New Instagram Post

Kanye West may be a controversial celebrity, but Kim Kardashian wants the world to know that she stands by her man — no matter what.

In her newest Instagram post, the reality TV star shared a few pictures from the night she and her rapper husband attended the Cher Show on Broadway in New York City. The snaps in question were captured during a recent trip the couple made to the Big Apple. Kanye, 41, was called out by Broadway actor Jarrod Spector for being on his phone during the much-anticipated Broadway piece, for which Ye later apologized.

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow. If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much,” Spector tweeted that night, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

And when the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star stopped by to see her fans at her new KKW Beauty pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza in Southern California shortly after that, she admitted that Kanye “felt like s***, honestly.”

“He was actually taking notes because he loved the production of the show so much,” Kim, 38, told E! News. “He was the one right away who said, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna tweet. I just need to apologize. There’s no excuses. Like, who cares what my excuse is. It was rude and I need better etiquette.'”

And with Kanye’s apology and the incident left in the past, it seems like Kim is ready to share some behind-the-scenes photos of her NYC trip with her 122 million Instagram followers. In her latest post, the power couple are seen cozying up and smiling at each other as they exit their hotel and make their way to the star-studded event. Kim is seen donning a sparkling silver open-back gown — her long dark locks styled into a low ponytail — and Kanye is rocking a black suit and a pair of cool Yeezys. His recent blonde hair color made an appearance, too.

During their Big Apple trip, the pair also attended the Versace pre-fall fashion show, with Kim sporting a shiny mini-dress with a plunging neckline. The two have certainly been enjoying more quality family time together, after a very busy year for the rapper. They even threw a Tarzan-themed party for their son, Saint, who turned three just a week ago.