Lais Ribeiro Dons Seriously Skimpy Black Bikini During Mexico Vacation

Model Lais Ribeiro isn’t afraid to show some skin, and frequently models barely-there swimsuits for Sports Illustrated magazine’s swimsuit edition. She did just that yet again this week, but did so for pleasure rather than work. The model wore some skimpy swimwear as she vacationed in Mexico, the Daily Mail reported.

On Wednesday, December 12, Lais was pictured flaunting her enviable figure on the shores of Tulum, soaking up the sun in a scanty black bikini. The triangle-style top left little to the imagination as it barely covered the model’s assets — and showed off an ample amount of cleavage. A matching set of cheeky bottoms were tied high on her hips, flaunting her signature curves as well as her incredible physique. A tiny tattoo could also be spotted on the side of her ribcage.

Despite spending time in the water, Lais kept her eye glasses on. She accessorized the barely-there ensemble with a set of hoop earrings and a tiny bracelet around her wrist.

After splashing around in the beautiful waves, the supermodel took the time to get some sun, laying out topless across a lounge chair and wrapping her dark hair up in an orange bandana.

The model has been indulging her 2 million Instagram followers with some glimpses of her vacation, sharing a few clips to her Instagram Story as she explores the town. She also titillated her audience with a sexy snap of her lounging on a hammock.

“Day off,” she captioned a photo of her relaxing in the same tiny bikini top, putting on a busty display for her followers on the social media platform. Her audience clearly enjoyed the steamy shot, as they awarded it over 55,000 likes. Almost 300 comments were added as well, most complimenting the model’s beauty.

Lais has certainly earned a few days of relaxation, as she has been seemingly working non-stop over the last few months of 2018.

In November, the model took to the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. There, she sported two sexy lingerie looks as she strutted down the catwalk for the eighth time.

Shortly after, she jetted off to Costa Rica — where she and the rest of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models were photographed for the upcoming edition of the magazine. Lais is being featured in the highly anticipated issue for the third year in a row, and will appear with a number of other models — including fellow Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model Barbara Palvin.