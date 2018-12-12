‘Bachelorette’ Stars Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Working On Wedding Plans, But ABC Won’t Be Televising It

It seems that there is a Bachelorette wedding on the way for one franchise couple, but ABC has decided that they won’t be airing it on the network. Rachel Lindsay and Dr. Bryan Abasolo got engaged at the end of their season that aired in 2017 and they’ve been saying for a while that they’re anxious to get their wedding planned. Now she’s sharing an update that fans won’t want to miss.

Rachel Lindsay talked with People about the status of her wedding planning. For a while, there had been numerous signs that the Bachelorette star and her fiance, Dr. Bryan Abasolo, were working with ABC to plan a televised wedding.

As the Inquisitr detailed back in May, Rachel and Bryan were talking about tying the knot before the end of this year, but they noted that there were a lot of puzzle pieces that still needed to be put together for it to happen. Now, it sounds as if the Bachelorette stars have received some much-needed clarity and are moving forward on their own.

Lindsay details that while she and Abasolo were open to a televised wedding with ABC’s help, “It just wasn’t offered to us, and that’s nothing personal.” Realistically, the network has done less in recent years on this front than they did in earlier days.

The first couple from the franchise, Trista and Ryan Sutter, got a massive, expensive, televised wedding. Viewers also got to watch Jason and Molly Mesnick, Ashley and JP Rosenbaum, and Sean and Catherine Lowe get hitched in televised specials.

Jade and Tanner Tolbert had their wedding incorporated into a franchise anniversary special. Then came Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who had their nuptials incorporated into filming of a recent Bachelor in Paradise season.

However, Desiree and Chris Siegfried were left to do their wedding on their own, and in a month Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham will tie the knot privately in Hawaii. Now, it seems that Rachel and Bryan will be going the private route too.

Now that Lindsay and Abasolo are on their own in terms of planning, Rachel said that they’ve pushed the timeframe out a bit. The Bachelorette star said they are hoping to make it happen in the first half of 2019, as she decided her original dreams for a December wedding would feel too rushed.

It sounds as if this will ultimately be a pretty small wedding. Rachel said they’re going with what they want and that means something very intimate with just their closest friends and family members.

The Bachelorette fans will be disappointed to learn they won’t be seeing Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo tie the knot on ABC. However, everybody will be thrilled to hear that the two are moving forward with private plans and hopefully will tie the knot fairly soon.