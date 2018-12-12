Is ‘Southern Charm’ Getting Cancelled Amid Thomas Ravenel Sexual Assault Claims And Lawsuit Against Bravo?

Is the show on the chopping block?

Southern Charm has been making headlines over the past several months for all the wrong reasons — mainly due to the series’ controversial ex-star Thomas Ravenel — but could the show actually be canceled amid the mounting drama?

According to a December 12 report from Radar Online, rumors have been swirling in regard to a potential cancellation of the series, especially after NBC, Bravo, and the Southern Charm production company were sued by Ravenel’s former nanny, Dawn Ledwell. However, when it comes to the show’s future, a source told the outlet that fans shouldn’t worry.

“They won’t shut the show down,” the source snitched. “Frivolously litigating against Haymaker and NBCU is truly pointless. This suit will get tossed and ‘Southern Charm’ will continue.”

According to the report, Ledwell has accused producers of Southern Charm of failing to properly investigate Ravenel after she went to them with claims of sexual assault — and an alleged rape attempt. She also included executives behind the show of conspiring “with one another to deter the investigations of assaults committed by Defendant Ravenel.”

In addition to the claims being made against Thomas Ravenel from by Ledwell, the former Southern Charm cast member has also faced numerous sexual assault claims from other women.

While Thomas Ravenel remained employed by Bravo TV for some time after the allegations first began surfacing, the network parted ways with the former politician in September — after he was arrested on charges related to Dawn Ledwell’s claims against him. Since then, his former Southern Charm co-stars, including Kathryn Dennis, the mother of his two children, have been filming without him.

Amid the controversy, Ravenel has deleted his Instagram page, and has made his Twitter account private.

In other Thomas Ravenel news, he and Ashley Jacobs recently confirmed that they were no longer dating. This news comes after the pair had again been dating, casually, after having initially split over the summer.

In a post to her fans and followers weeks ago, Jacobs spoke about her past with Ravenel.

“For all the crap we went through together this past year, the good really does outweigh the bad. You were my boyfriend during a time in my life when I needed you and you needed me. I don’t know how much I believe in the idea of fate, but if it exists, I know it brought you and me together for a reason… even if we weren’t made to last forever,” she wrote.

Southern Charm Season 6 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.