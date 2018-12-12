Fans Think That Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 6-Year-Old Son Kash Looks Like A Teenager In Latest Pic

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s latest photo has her fans talking!

Just yesterday, the Tardy for the Party star posted a photo of her 6-year-old son, Kash Biermann, and her fans went absolutely crazy over it. In the Instagram photo, Kash is sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car, and is gazing out of the window.

Though he is in a booster seat, the 6-year-old looks older than his true years in a pair of khaki pants, a grey fleece zip-up, and his hair slicked back and out of his face. In the caption of the photo, Kim refers to her son as a “big boy” as she tells fans that she is driving him to school.

So far, the image has earned the reality star a ton of attention — earning over 74,000 likes in addition to 4,000-plus comments in just one day. Some fans commented on the photo to gush over how handsome Kash is becoming, while countless others couldn’t get over the fact that the youngster looks like a teen.

“Lawd what y’all feeding Kash… He’s a grown man now but so handsome.”

“He does not look 6!! OMG!! What are y’all feeding him? He’s growing up too fast,” another fan wrote.

“He’s so big for 6 years old! He looks like he could be 13!!! He’s going to be big like his daddy,” one more chimed in.

It’s not uncommon for the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star to post photos of her adorable children on Instagram. Back in August, the 40-year-old posted an Instagram snapshot of herself — and her four youngest kids — on their first day of school. In the caption of the image, Biermann says that she somehow made it through the day, and that everything was going fine, until her son Kane grabbed her face and kissed her to say goodbye. After that, she says she was “done.”

She then continued on to say that the twins were super excited about their first day at school — but when her son Kash started to cry at drop-off, it caused her to start crying, too. After dropping off son KJ and saying goodbye to him, she says that she, her nanny, and her husband Kroy were all in tears as they walked down the hallway to leave the school. They continued to cry the whole way home.

“Man how I wish I could keep them home all day everyday for the rest of my life! I miss them terribly! The house is quiet which is so weird,” she wrote. “But I feel so incredibly blessed to put them in an incredible school and even more blessed to have 6 amazing healthy children.”

Seems like Kim and her children have an incredibly close bond.