Britney Spears Strips Down To Her Lingerie In Raunchy New Perfume Commercial

Britney Spears has been quite the busy bee lately, but the star found time to promote her new fragrance in what is possibly one of her raciest commercials as of now.

Fans went wild after the 37-year-old shared a clip from the ad for her new perfume, named Prerogative, on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In the brief commercial, the “Toxic” singer stripped down to a lacy white bra, which showed off her ample cleavage, as she parades around what seems to be a beach house. She’s at times partially obscured by white sheets but manages to strike a few sexy poses in her lingerie and an unbuttoned large white shirt.

She is wearing minimal makeup, consisting of soft pink eyeshadow, matching lip gloss, and some eyeliner, and as she looks into the camera, she leaves her fans wondering if she has aged even a bit. The clip ends with a shot of the new fragrance, which is named after her popular cover of Bobby Brown’s classic, “My Prerogative,” and comes in a cute pink glass bottle. Britney captioned the post “Be free. Be fierce. Be you. #MyPrerogative,” which has already racked up over 312,000 likes and nearly 8,000 comments.

The pop princess is currently gearing up for her second Las Vegas residency, the Britney Spears: Domination Vegas show, which is set to kickstart in February 2019. The show will be held at MGM’s Park Theater, and tickets are now on sale. Her first Vegas residency, which lasted for around four years, was called Britney: Piece Of Me and took place at the famous Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

And it seems like she may have something special prepared for her fans — at least if Miley Cyrus has a say in it. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 26-year-old “Malibu” singer has recently expressed a desire to collaborate with the pop icon again after the two got together for a song on Miley’s album Bangerz.

“We did a song on Bangerz called ‘SMS (Bangerz),’ and it was one of the best experiences ever. I would definitely do it again,” Miley said during an appearance on the Cubby and Carolina In the Morning radio show, replying to a fan who called in to ask if the two pop stars would ever collaborate again.

“If you notice, I’m the first person that comments on every photo she posts. I’m her biggest fan,” Miley said excitedly.