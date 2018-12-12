‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Black Top In Sexy New Photo

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to sharing sexy photos via social media, and this week was no different.

On Tuesday, December 12, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to post a sexy new photo of herself busting out of a skimpy black top.

In the snapshot, Pelas is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera. The model wears a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow on her face, dark brows and lashes, and a pretty pink color on her lips.

Lindsey’s long, platinum blonde hair is parted down the middle and falls in loose waves down her shoulders. She runs her fingers through her hair to show off more of her famous face — and her long lashes, which she reveals were done by Arianna Montazem.

Pelas also flaunts her ample cleavage in the racy photograph.

In her recent Instagram Stories, Lindsey reveals that she is currently in Huntington Beach, California, as she shared a photo of herself soaking up some sun while on the beach in a tiny black and white bikini — and a pair of oversize sunglasses. She even shared a photo of the beautiful sunset over the ocean.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas is much than just a Playboy model. She has a lot of irons in the fire, including a popular podcast titled Eyes Up Here, where she talks about an array of topics that pertain to her life.

Pelas loves to interact with fans, and reveals that she even allowed her social media followers to name her podcast.

“For starters, a Twitter follower actually made it up. At first, it makes a lot of sense [for me], because it’s like ‘pay attention to me’ or ‘ignore the sexy,’ but I think I’m starting to like that [name] for my guests and team as well. Every person faces some kind of stereotype based on the presumption of who they are or what they look like, so I kind of like Eyes Up Here as something for everyone,” Lindsey Pelas told Life & Style of her podcast.

In addition to her modeling and her podcast, Pelas has also appeared in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She has also graced the small screen on TV shows like Coded Court, Welcome to the Shadow Zone, and Pop Trigger.

Fans can keep up with Lindsey Pelas via her Instagram account.