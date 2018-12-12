Chinese Hackers Reportedly Behind Marriott Data Breach Affecting 500 Million Customers

Officials close to the investigation say those customers affected could be approached and recruited as spies.

After conducting an initial investigation into last month’s security breach of Marriott’s Starwood chain hotel reservation system, U.S. government investigators believe that Chinese state hackers are to blame. The Marriott’s Starwood subsidiaries’ reservation system breach is one of the largest in U.S. history.

The breach exposed the private information and travel itineraries of as many as 500 million Marriott customers, reports the Washington Post. The investigation has not been completed yet, but officials close to the case believe the sweep and tactics of the hack indicate it was executed by people affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of the State Security.

An internal security tool flagged the possible breach on Sept. 8 and later revealed that the hackers had accessed critical customer information and tried to remove it in encrypted form, the company said. It wasn’t until November that Marriott was able to decrypt the information and understand the extent of the breach.

The MSS, an intelligence and security agency, has been accused of instigating many Chinese government intrusions into U.S. networks in recent years. Some U.S. intelligence officials speculate that the breach of Marriott’s system was conducted to expound upon the Chinese data sets hackers have been accruing for years against U.S. and other citizens.

Such breaches include the 2015 Office of Personnel Management intrusion, which compromised the personal data of more than 20 million government employees, family members and applicants. Information also was collected during Chinese breaches of health-care institutions such as Anthem and CareFirst.

The Marriott breach gleaned a wide array of personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers, passport numbers and credit card numbers, as well as travel plans. Such identifiable information is regularly used by criminals aiming to commit identify fraud, but also by intelligence agencies working to build dossiers and track the movements of people such as journalists, business executives, military personnel, spies and diplomats.

Apparently, an intelligence agency can approach one of these individuals to see if he or she could be recruited as a spy or blackmailed for critical information, holding the hacked personal data as hostage, the Washington Post reported.

Officials close to the investigation allege that the Marriott breach utilized the same cloud-hosting space that Chinese state hackers have relied on with past hacks. One particular technique that called for hopping between servers also points the blame on the Chinese.

“If it were a criminal act, people would be trying to sell it,” said one of the people close to the investigation.

China’s foreign ministry declined to comment Wednesday. But last week, a spokesman stated that “China firmly opposes all forms of cyberattack and cracks down on it in accordance with the law.”