Miley Cyrus Confirms ‘Black Mirror’ Appearance, Per ‘The Blast’

Her sister Brandi has also shared some details on the pop star's return to the TV screen.

Pop star Miley Cyrus has been focusing on her music for the last few years, but it is hard to forget that she got her start on television, starring in Disney Channel’s hit series Hannah Montana. And while she’s been noticeably absent in the acting world for some time now, it seems she is ready to return, as the Blast reported that Miley herself has confirmed she will appear in an upcoming episode of the Netflix series Black Mirror.

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer appeared on an episode of The Howard Stern show on Wednesday, December 12, where she spoke on a number of topics with the show host. Arguably one of the most exciting things she revealed this morning was that she would, in fact, be starring in an episode of the sci-fi series Black Mirror for its fifth season, and, according to the Blast, called it “the best work she’s ever done.”

Rumor’s about Miley’s return to acting began swirling in November, when the South African news site IOL reported that the singer was in Cape Town, where she was said to be filming an episode for the TV show, though nothing was ever confirmed.

Before Miley’s revelation on the Howard Stern Show today, her older sister Brandi also indulged fans with the scoop on the pop star’s return to television, sharing that she joined her sister in South Africa during the December 11 episode of her podcast “Your Favorite Thing with Wells & Brandi.”

The Daily Mail reported that Brandi revealed Miley was filming for the show during their trip at the same hotel they were staying at. She also shared that she spotted another familiar face on set–Marc Menchaca, who played Russ Langmore in Ozark, another hit show from the streaming giant.

Producers and creators of the show are notoriously silent about the dystopian series before it is released to the public and have followed this pattern the months leading up to it’s highly anticipated fifth season.

But not everything can be kept secret, as Bloomberg reported that the next installment of the Emmy award-winning series will be released sometime this month, meaning fans won’t have to wait too long to see Miley’s face on the screen again.

According to the news outlet, the series is also experimenting with live-action interactive programming and will allow viewers to choose their own storyline in at least one episode of the newest season.