‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ Gina Stewart Goes Nearly Naked On Instagram To Promote Topless Calendar

The “World’s Hottest Grandma” Gina Stewart is showing off some major skin via social media in order to promote her brand new 2019 calendar.

On Wednesday, December 12, Gina Stewart shared a video of herself to Instagram as she’s seen striking multiple sultry poses in an array of barely-there outfits to give fans a sneak peek at her new “Almost Naked” wall calendar.

In the video, Stewart is seen with her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and falling down her back and bare chest in loose, soft curls. Gina is seen wearing a pair of black, thong panties and going topless in the video. She also dons a pair of daisy dukes and no shirt look for one of the poses.

“My 2019, 14 month glossy Calendar ‘Almost Naked’ is finally now available for purchase in my shopify store,” Stewart says in the caption of the photo, adding that she has “exclusive” content in the calendar that fans have never seen before anywhere, including Instagram, and says that the photos are “sexy, classy, and glamorous,” as she urges fans to quickly purchase the product before it sells out.

Stewart’s followers immediately began to comment on the racy video and revealed that they couldn’t wait to snatch up her new calendar.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gina Stewart is 48-years-old with four children and, yes, she’s a grandmother. The Instagram sensation has children ranging in age from 4 to 27 and rose to fame when she made it to the finals of Maxim’s Finest Australia contest earlier this year.

Although Stewart did not win the contest, she was given the title of “World’s Hottest Grandma” during the process, and she’s running with it, even boasting the title in her Instagram account bio.

According to the Daily Mail, following her gain in popularity, Gina opened up about her sexy looks and reveals that they’re not all they’re cracked up to be, revealing that she once believed getting breast implants would make her happy, but that isn’t the case.

“Once I got the implants, I thought that it was going make me the happiest girl in the whole world. Now that I’ve got breasts, I still get judged,” she told the outlet.

Stewart later revealed that she doesn’t post racy Instagram photos for attention, as she believes that every person is beautiful. I’m just trying to make a difference to inspire women not to rip each other apart,” the model told the NY Post.

Fans can keep up with the “World’s Hottest Grandma” Gina Stewart via her Instagram account.