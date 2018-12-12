Lala Kent Reveals Difficulty Of Spending Wedding Day Without Her Father

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got engaged to film producer Randall Emmett just months after losing her father. Despite looking forward to marrying the love of her life, Lala revealed to E! News’ Justin Sylvester that the exciting event is bittersweet.

The 28-year-old actress lost her father on April 23 of this year. A few months later Emmett popped the question while they were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for her birthday.

At the time of her father’s death, Lala posted a video on Instagram with a caption reading, “Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

The Bravo star has opened up in the past about how close she is to her family, especially her father, writes E! News.

“We talked about literally everything- we still do, which sometimes my dad is like, okay I don’t need to know EVERYTHING! My family is extremely close. I don’t have family in Utah except for immediate family so it is kind of like ‘we all we got!'”

As Lala chatted to Justin about her family and her big wedding day, she began tearing up as she expressed how hard it would be to get through her wedding and other big events in her life without her father by her side.

“I’ve gone through the struggles of wondering who’s going to walk me down the aisle, who’s going to sit there and be a grandfather to my babies. It’s just heartbreaking to me.”

The actress added that she’s still deep in the grieving process and that she’s learned that there is no right or wrong way to grieve.

“It’s just a day-by-day thing. I’m still in the process and I don’t have it figured out. I lost half of who I am. There’s not a minute that goes by where I don’t think about my dad. We were extremely close.”

The Give Them Lala cosmetics owner also opened up to Justin about her relationship with Randall and how she knew he was the one for her.

“When it’s love it’s just love. You can’t fight that feeling. I always knew that this was my person. You can’t f–k with love. We’re not in this for any other reason.”

Lala and Randall have yet to set a date for the wedding but the reality star has stated that they’re not in a rush. However, she expressed that she would definitely want a September wedding, according to ET Canada.