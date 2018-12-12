‘A Star Is Born’ Nominated For Four Major SAG Awards; The Complete List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 25th annual SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday and once again, A Star is Born was honored with four big nominations, further cementing its path towards Academy Award glory, as the SAG awards are considered an indicator of success at the Oscars.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born led the nominations with four nods, including Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Gaga, Best Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliot.

BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite took home three nods each, according to Variety.

On the small screen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ozark topped the nods for television, with four nominations apiece, followed by Barry, GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Kominsky Method, scoring three nominations each.

Awkwafina and Laverne Cox announced the nominations live from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25th Annual SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

An emcee has not been announced yet for the 2019 incarnation.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel