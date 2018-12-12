‘A Star Is Born’ Nominated For Four Major SAG Awards; The Complete List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 25th annual SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday and once again, A Star is Born was honored with four big nominations, further cementing its path towards Academy Award glory, as the SAG awards are considered an indicator of success at the Oscars.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born led the nominations with four nods, including Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Gaga, Best Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliot.
BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite took home three nods each, according to Variety.
On the small screen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ozark topped the nods for television, with four nominations apiece, followed by Barry, GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Kominsky Method, scoring three nominations each.
Awkwafina and Laverne Cox announced the nominations live from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 25th Annual SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
An emcee has not been announced yet for the 2019 incarnation.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel