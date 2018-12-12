‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Battle For Holly Begins

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the battle for little Holly Jonas is just beginning.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) get very excited about the thought of raising little Holly Jonas.

As many fans will remember, Holly’s mother, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), is presumed dead after a devastating warehouse fire, in which she got trapped under some rubble. During the fire she asked Eric, the love of her life, to make sure her daughter was taken care of. As many viewers already know, Holly’s father, Daniel Jonas, was killed in a car accident before she was born.

Now, Eric is taking his duties as Holly’s guardian very seriously, and he has help. This week, Eric will tell his friend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), who also happens to be Daniel’s sister, and little Holly’s aunt, that he’s excited to spend his life raising the little girl and making Nicole proud.

However, he won’t be the only one who believes they know what is best for Holly. Daniel’s mother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), will have a change of heart about her granddaughter and decide that she should be the person who will raise Holly.

Of course, this will through a huge wrench into Eric’s plans, and Sarah will even stand up to her mother and ask her to allow Eric to raise the little girl. However, Maggie will seemingly hold firm in her belief that Holly should be with her.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah invites Eric to Thanksgiving, and the two bond over Holly.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/EEeNtvekHb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 23, 2018

To make the matter even more complicated, it looks like Days of our Lives fans will also see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) throw her hat into the ring. Chloe was Nicole’s best friend, and also carried little Holly when Nicole couldn’t get pregnant.

Although Chloe was the girl’s surrogate mother, she now feels like she should be the person to raise Holly in Nicole’s absence. In addition, Chloe is also the mother of Holly’s only sibling, half-brother, Parker Jonas, and believes that the brother and sister should be together following the loss of their father, and Holly’s mother.

It seems that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will agree with Chloe, and he’ll be in her corner throughout the custody battle, which is sure to get heated this holiday season.

Who will raise little Holly Jonas, and could there be a huge twist in the storyline coming for viewers? Tune in to Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to find out.